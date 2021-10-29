CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSLLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CSLLY stock opened at $113.53 on Tuesday. CSL has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $117.98. The company has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.02 and a 200 day moving average of $108.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

