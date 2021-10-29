CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.73 EPS

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. CTO Realty Growth updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.100-$4.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. 551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,885. The company has a market cap of $320.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $58.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.12 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $319,360.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,455. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CTO Realty Growth stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

