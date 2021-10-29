Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 124,559 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,559 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.31% of Pure Storage worth $17,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,324 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,798 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,754,000 after purchasing an additional 245,386 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 52.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,233 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

