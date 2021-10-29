Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 145,888 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 147.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 145,888 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $15,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.95 and a twelve month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.