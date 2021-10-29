Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 224,279 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,279 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of The New York Times worth $13,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYT. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in The New York Times by 51.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,919,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,078 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,366,000 after buying an additional 1,391,421 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 1st quarter worth $63,817,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth $39,642,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 789,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 679,398 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NYT opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

