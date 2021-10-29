Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $12.30 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,087 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Darling Ingredients worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,320,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,523 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 51,491 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of DAR opened at $84.06 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $84.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

