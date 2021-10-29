Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $12.86 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 34.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,490 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 116.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

In other The Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $179.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.15. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

