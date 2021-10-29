CUTcoin (CUT) Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $42.88 million and $1,938.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00040833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00104777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003001 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00018191 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.89 or 0.00437928 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00044742 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 152,896,761 coins and its circulating supply is 148,896,761 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

