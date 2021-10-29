CUTcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,938.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $42.88 million and approximately $1,938.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003231 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00040833 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00104777 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003001 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00018191 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000628 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.89 or 0.00437928 BTC.
- Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00044742 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.
CUTcoin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “
CUTcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
