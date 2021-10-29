CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Down 6.9%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 23,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 769,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

CVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. Analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

