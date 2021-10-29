Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a growth of 72,200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,473,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HPIL opened at $0.00 on Friday. Cybernetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Cybernetic Technologies

HPIL Holding is a development stage company, which engages on investing in companies, whether public or private enterprises. It also focuses on acquisition of intellectual properties and technologies, with interest in the healthcare and environmental quality sectors. The company was founded on February 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

