Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a growth of 72,200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,473,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HPIL opened at $0.00 on Friday. Cybernetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
About Cybernetic Technologies
See Also: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Cybernetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybernetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.