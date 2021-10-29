Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $313,466.00

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $380.28 or 0.00622310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $7.42 million and $313,466.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cyclone Protocol Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 19,507 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

