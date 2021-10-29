CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Barclays

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CyrusOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.85.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $82.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,051.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $83.14.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

