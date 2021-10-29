DA Davidson Comments on First Foundation Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FFWM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FFWM opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.44. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $102,679.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

