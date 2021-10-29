DA Davidson Increases Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target to $68.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

GBCI stock opened at $54.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.