DAD (DAD) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. DAD has a total market cap of $66.40 million and $1.10 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00050514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.75 or 0.00227518 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00099086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

