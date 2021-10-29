Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.320-$0.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.81 billion-$9.81 billion.

DSNKY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.94. 29,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,958. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.