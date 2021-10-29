Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Danaos during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaos by 10.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAC opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.72. Danaos Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $89.41.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $146.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.96 million. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

