Danske Downgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Sell

Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. HSBC set a $19.76 target price on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.94.

Shares of EQNR opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of -112.74, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 10.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

