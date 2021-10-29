Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE DQ traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.79. 2,013,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,733. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DQ. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daqo New Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.59% of Daqo New Energy worth $76,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.