Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,511 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,101,000 after purchasing an additional 328,215 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 895.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 264,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 373,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,712,000 after acquiring an additional 29,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,016,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after purchasing an additional 167,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

NYSE:O opened at $73.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

