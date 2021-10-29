Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $225,000 Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,411,000 after buying an additional 97,210 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 45.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after acquiring an additional 538,330 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,526 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 44.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,514,000 after buying an additional 361,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,953,000 after buying an additional 70,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRI opened at $100.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

