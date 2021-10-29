Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,925. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPGP stock opened at $159.00 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

