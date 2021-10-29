Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,732 Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $121.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.65. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $132.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.