Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 895 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,277,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 877.6% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,168 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $242.30 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $243.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.90 and a 200-day moving average of $219.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

