Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.9% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 770,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 33,654 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 18.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after acquiring an additional 59,312 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5,988.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 270,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 265,849 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,060,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,759,000 after acquiring an additional 161,185 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUMC. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

