Darktrace (LON:DARK) PT Lowered to GBX 473

Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its target price cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 946 ($12.36) to GBX 473 ($6.18) in a research report report published on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Darktrace from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Shares of LON:DARK opened at GBX 779.50 ($10.18) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 742.31. The firm has a market cap of £5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12. Darktrace has a twelve month low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,003 ($13.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65.

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.