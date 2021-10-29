Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 5,625 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $913,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total transaction of $796,781.25.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $157,663.38.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $761,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $161.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of -947.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $165.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.91.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after buying an additional 5,600,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,071,000 after buying an additional 305,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after buying an additional 1,441,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

