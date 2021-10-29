Datamine Trading 24.5% Higher This Week (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $374,980.56 and approximately $12,963.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datamine has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.31 or 0.00466284 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000161 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001310 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $609.81 or 0.00986239 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,563,138 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

