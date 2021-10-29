DAV Coin (DAV) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $1.00 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00040715 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,445.86 or 0.99984669 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.03 or 0.00312265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00063058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

