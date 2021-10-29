DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Position Lowered by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth about $4,294,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the first quarter worth about $1,255,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in DaVita by 8.7% during the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in DaVita by 7.0% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in DaVita by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,883,000 after acquiring an additional 116,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $114.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.43.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.