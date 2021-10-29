Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DELL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.82.

NYSE DELL opened at $110.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $115.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

