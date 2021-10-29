DerivaDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $158.29 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $158.29 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for $6.07 or 0.00009743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00070909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00071404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00095287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,906.06 or 0.99438353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,367.31 or 0.07015121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00021781 BTC.

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

