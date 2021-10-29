Deutsche Bank AG Buys 1,366 Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGMS. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in NeoGames by 247.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NeoGames by 184.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGames has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $836.07 million and a PE ratio of 97.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. NeoGames S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

