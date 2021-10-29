Deutsche Bank AG Buys 2,429 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 838.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 933,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 37.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 389,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 113.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 236,069 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 17.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 863,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 129,704 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ORC. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $683.37 million, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.26. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.