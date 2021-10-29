Deutsche Bank AG Has $281,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPHB. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 655.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 38,566.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $78.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average is $74.00. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $79.33.

