Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Honest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

The Honest stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

