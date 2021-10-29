Deutsche Bank AG Purchases New Position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 12,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $35.19 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coursera news, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 143,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $5,761,585.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 889,199 shares in the company, valued at $35,630,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $132,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 622,544 shares of company stock valued at $23,680,079.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COUR. Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

