Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,951 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TR. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 46,023 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 41,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132 shares in the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $9,862,608.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 67.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TR opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of -0.11. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

