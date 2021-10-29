Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 425 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 370.92.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

