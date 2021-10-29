Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €80.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €102.45 ($120.53).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €85.99 ($101.16) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €85.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €86.18. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

