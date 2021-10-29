Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.65.

NYSE DB opened at $12.99 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6,057.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 861,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,822,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after purchasing an additional 47,036 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 73.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

