Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $200.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised American Express from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a hold rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.65.

Shares of AXP opened at $174.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.26. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

