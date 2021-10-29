Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LLOY. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 51 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 64 ($0.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 53.75 ($0.70).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 50.01 ($0.65) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £35.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.10 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.68.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 188,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

