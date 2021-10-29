Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.01, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 20.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 135.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 89,683 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 88.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,929,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

