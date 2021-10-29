DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Increased to $715.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective boosted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $500.00 to $715.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.20.

Shares of DXCM opened at $570.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.53. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $579.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.14, for a total value of $1,214,069.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,091 shares of company stock valued at $19,739,058. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,377,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,296,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

