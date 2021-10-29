DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in October

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DFDDF opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. DFDS A/S has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $47.20.
DFDS A/S Company Profile
