DIGG (DIGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.28 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last week, DIGG has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One DIGG coin can now be bought for $58,112.59 or 0.93090657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $29.28 million and approximately $236,078.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00069259 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00071967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00096328 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,415.64 or 0.99983726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.66 or 0.07059030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00021907 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

