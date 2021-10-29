Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.70 Million Stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,536 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GoPro were worth $12,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $936,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GoPro by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 125,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GoPro by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GoPro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.21. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.01 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $43,814.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 674,390 shares of company stock worth $6,499,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

