Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 39,998 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Celsius worth $12,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Celsius by 6.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 17.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celsius by 19.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $97.74 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $103.70. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.14 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average is $71.53.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

